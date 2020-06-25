All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8348 WESTOVER CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8348 WESTOVER CT
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 PM

8348 WESTOVER CT

8348 Westover Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8348 Westover Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
Location! Location! Location! Adorable 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in park like setting! Great room, split bedroom plan with screened lanai. Club pool. Conveniently located to I295, NAS, shopping, schools and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8348 WESTOVER CT have any available units?
8348 WESTOVER CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8348 WESTOVER CT currently offering any rent specials?
8348 WESTOVER CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8348 WESTOVER CT pet-friendly?
No, 8348 WESTOVER CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8348 WESTOVER CT offer parking?
No, 8348 WESTOVER CT does not offer parking.
Does 8348 WESTOVER CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8348 WESTOVER CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8348 WESTOVER CT have a pool?
Yes, 8348 WESTOVER CT has a pool.
Does 8348 WESTOVER CT have accessible units?
No, 8348 WESTOVER CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8348 WESTOVER CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8348 WESTOVER CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8348 WESTOVER CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8348 WESTOVER CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia