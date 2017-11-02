8346 Newgate Circle West

Amenities

I have for rent a 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex townhome 1400+ sq ft. Located in a nice neighborhood of single family homes. Convenient location. The Naval Air Station(NAS JAX),Orange Park mall, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping centers and dog track/poker room are just minutes away. Five minutes to I-295 and Costco. The kitchen has tile floors, stone counter tops/back splash and a ceran smooth top oven. There are two bedrooms and guest bath on the first floor and the master bedroom and bath with a spacious walk in closet takes up the entire second floor. Bedrooms have ceiling fans and windows are double paned. The roof has architectural shingles. Plenty of closets for storage. The back yard is fenced so small dog is OK. The house has newer carpet and oak laminate floors. Preferred qualification.650+ credit score and $3500+ per month verifiable take home income. CALL landlord to set an appointment. PLEASE NO TEXTS/EMAILS...DO NOT APPLY UNTIL SPEAKING WITH LANDLORD

