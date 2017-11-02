All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

8346 Newgate Circle West

8346 Newgate Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

8346 Newgate Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 05/01/19 Nice Argyle Forest Home Convenient to I-295/NAS - Property Id: 65541

Available May 1
I have for rent a 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex townhome 1400+ sq ft. Located in a nice neighborhood of single family homes. Convenient location. The Naval Air Station(NAS JAX),Orange Park mall, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping centers and dog track/poker room are just minutes away. Five minutes to I-295 and Costco. The kitchen has tile floors, stone counter tops/back splash and a ceran smooth top oven. There are two bedrooms and guest bath on the first floor and the master bedroom and bath with a spacious walk in closet takes up the entire second floor. Bedrooms have ceiling fans and windows are double paned. The roof has architectural shingles. Plenty of closets for storage. The back yard is fenced so small dog is OK. The house has newer carpet and oak laminate floors. Preferred qualification.650+ credit score and $3500+ per month verifiable take home income. CALL landlord to set an appointment. PLEASE NO TEXTS/EMAILS...DO NOT APPLY UNTIL SPEAKING WITH LANDLORD
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/65541
Property Id 65541

(RLNE4813058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8346 Newgate Circle West have any available units?
8346 Newgate Circle West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8346 Newgate Circle West have?
Some of 8346 Newgate Circle West's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8346 Newgate Circle West currently offering any rent specials?
8346 Newgate Circle West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8346 Newgate Circle West pet-friendly?
Yes, 8346 Newgate Circle West is pet friendly.
Does 8346 Newgate Circle West offer parking?
No, 8346 Newgate Circle West does not offer parking.
Does 8346 Newgate Circle West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8346 Newgate Circle West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8346 Newgate Circle West have a pool?
No, 8346 Newgate Circle West does not have a pool.
Does 8346 Newgate Circle West have accessible units?
No, 8346 Newgate Circle West does not have accessible units.
Does 8346 Newgate Circle West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8346 Newgate Circle West has units with dishwashers.
