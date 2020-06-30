All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8331 Gullege Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8331 Gullege Drive
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

8331 Gullege Drive

8331 Gullege Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8331 Gullege Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Lincoln Villas

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom House Ready For Move In - New Vacancy Renovations Are Being Made - Come See If This Home Is Right For You! Won't Last Long!

Beautiful large 3 bedroom house with Garage. Fenced in Backyard is perfect for pets or children. You'll love the quiet cozy neighborhood.

Large open floor plans leads into huge living room as soon as you walk in the door with kitchen and dining nook tucked to the side.

This home is located just moments away from AMAZON Warehouse and JAX International Airport.

Schedule to see your new home today!

Call today to schedule a tour of your new home! (904) 677-3100 - Viewings are available from 9:00am to 7:00pm. Don't wait - an agent is ready to speak to you now!

(RLNE5392120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8331 Gullege Drive have any available units?
8331 Gullege Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8331 Gullege Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8331 Gullege Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8331 Gullege Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8331 Gullege Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8331 Gullege Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8331 Gullege Drive offers parking.
Does 8331 Gullege Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8331 Gullege Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8331 Gullege Drive have a pool?
No, 8331 Gullege Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8331 Gullege Drive have accessible units?
No, 8331 Gullege Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8331 Gullege Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8331 Gullege Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8331 Gullege Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8331 Gullege Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia