Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This three bedroom two bath home with split floor plan is move in ready with all new appliances including washer & dryer. Solid surfaced floors throughout consists of wood as well as tile in the wet areas. Formal dining area and breakfast nook. Upgraded light fixtures, ceiling fans and molding. Kitchen opens to the family room with fireplace. Large screened covered porch area with direct access from both the master bedroom and the family room faces a fully fenced private backyard.