Amenities

community garden

Unit Amenities Property Amenities community garden

Gardens of Bridgehampton - Lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condominium located on the Southside of Jacksonville in the community Gardens of Bridgehampton. Central location close to the St. John's Town Center with shopping, restaurants and entertainment! Quick access to major arterials 9A, I-95 & JTB, and just minutes to downtown and the beaches! Basic cable, water, and sewer included while provided by the HOA! Tenant to apply and pay HOA registration fee before move in.



(RLNE4565762)