Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

8290 Gate Parkway #1310

8290 W Gate Pkwy 1310
Location

8290 W Gate Pkwy 1310, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
valet service
Gardens of Bridgehampton - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located on the Southside of Jacksonville in the gated Gardens of Bridgehampton community. The Gardens of Bridgehampton offers a clubhouse, community pool, fitness center, and an auto care center. Utilities provided by the HOA include: water, sewer, basic cable, and a valet garbage service, while provided by the HOA. Only 1 year lease. No short term lease. Pet cannot over 40 lbs. Only 1 pet allowed. brand new refrigerator, washer, dishwasher. Owner also installed a flat top stove 1 year ago. Brand new laminate hardwood floor just installed for the whole condo. It does not have carpet any more.

(RLNE3227678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8290 Gate Parkway #1310 have any available units?
8290 Gate Parkway #1310 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8290 Gate Parkway #1310 have?
Some of 8290 Gate Parkway #1310's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8290 Gate Parkway #1310 currently offering any rent specials?
8290 Gate Parkway #1310 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8290 Gate Parkway #1310 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8290 Gate Parkway #1310 is pet friendly.
Does 8290 Gate Parkway #1310 offer parking?
No, 8290 Gate Parkway #1310 does not offer parking.
Does 8290 Gate Parkway #1310 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8290 Gate Parkway #1310 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8290 Gate Parkway #1310 have a pool?
Yes, 8290 Gate Parkway #1310 has a pool.
Does 8290 Gate Parkway #1310 have accessible units?
No, 8290 Gate Parkway #1310 does not have accessible units.
Does 8290 Gate Parkway #1310 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8290 Gate Parkway #1310 has units with dishwashers.
