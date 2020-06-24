8290 Gate Parkway #1310

Amenities
Gardens of Bridgehampton - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located on the Southside of Jacksonville in the gated Gardens of Bridgehampton community. The Gardens of Bridgehampton offers a clubhouse, community pool, fitness center, and an auto care center. Utilities provided by the HOA include: water, sewer, basic cable, and a valet garbage service, while provided by the HOA. Only 1 year lease. No short term lease. Pet cannot over 40 lbs. Only 1 pet allowed. brand new refrigerator, washer, dishwasher. Owner also installed a flat top stove 1 year ago. Brand new laminate hardwood floor just installed for the whole condo. It does not have carpet any more.
(RLNE3227678)