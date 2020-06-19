All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8287 Pineverde Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8287 Pineverde Lane
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:49 PM

8287 Pineverde Lane

8287 Pineverde Lane · (904) 326-3178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Ortega Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8287 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1297264

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Living spaces feature tile flooring. Kitchen and bathrooms are tiled. Bedrooms are carpeted. Back yard is fenced and perfect for pets. Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood near the Navy Base and I-295. 
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,High Vaulted Ceilings,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8287 Pineverde Lane have any available units?
8287 Pineverde Lane has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8287 Pineverde Lane have?
Some of 8287 Pineverde Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8287 Pineverde Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8287 Pineverde Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8287 Pineverde Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8287 Pineverde Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8287 Pineverde Lane offer parking?
No, 8287 Pineverde Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8287 Pineverde Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8287 Pineverde Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8287 Pineverde Lane have a pool?
No, 8287 Pineverde Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8287 Pineverde Lane have accessible units?
No, 8287 Pineverde Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8287 Pineverde Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8287 Pineverde Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8287 Pineverde Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity