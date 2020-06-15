All apartments in Jacksonville
8280 Rocky Creek Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

8280 Rocky Creek Dr

8280 Rocky Creek Drive · (855) 464-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8280 Rocky Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8280 Rocky Creek Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$1,257

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8280 Rocky Creek Dr Available 08/01/20 3BR 2BA Single Family Rental Home, Two Car Garage, Storage Shed, Covered Veranda, Large Back Yard, Tile and Wood Flooring, Split Floorplan - Must see this charming newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home conveniently located close to the Orange Park Mall and quick access to the 295. The main living areas are tile and wood flooring. Great split floor plan. Every inch has of the home has been touched with care and shows as soon as you enter the front door. This home is move in ready!! Clean, clean, clean!!

The eat in kitchen with access to the two car garage is clean and well designed including newer black appliances. The range is a glass top. Pantry included. The formal dining area can accommodate an extra large dining table and chairs with enough room for a hutch.

The Master Bedroom is located at the rear of the home with a beautiful view of the private back yard and has a walk in closet and separate shower/tub area and large vanity and linen closet The additional two bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space also.

Walk out onto the covered veranda a perfect spot to sit and relax with your family and friends. It has a beautiful view of the serene and private backyard overlooking a wild life preserve. The home is located in a quiet subdivision offering a peaceful environment. Must see to believe!

Offering 12 to 24 month terms - separate leases.

Additional terms of $300 non refundable pet fee and $175 repair minimum to be paid by tenant.

This home is currently occupied and is available virtual tours only. Please contact our agents at 904-520-4283 or 855-464-8500 for more information. Watch Video Tour: https://youtu.be/7fvcaRhklrg

https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/detail/23aa2fec-173f-41b0-90d7-23f4ea6e6ec9

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Required - Ask Agent
$100 Lease Admin Fee
Monthly Pet fees apply (ask agent)
Additional Deposit for pets may apply (ask agent)

Jacksonville Heights Elementary School
Nathan B. Forrest High School
Jefferson Davis Middle School

HOA Application and Fees May Apply - Ask Agent

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 855-464-8500.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5829025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8280 Rocky Creek Dr have any available units?
8280 Rocky Creek Dr has a unit available for $1,257 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8280 Rocky Creek Dr have?
Some of 8280 Rocky Creek Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8280 Rocky Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8280 Rocky Creek Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8280 Rocky Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8280 Rocky Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8280 Rocky Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8280 Rocky Creek Dr does offer parking.
Does 8280 Rocky Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8280 Rocky Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8280 Rocky Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 8280 Rocky Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8280 Rocky Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 8280 Rocky Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8280 Rocky Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8280 Rocky Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
