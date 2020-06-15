Amenities

8280 Rocky Creek Dr Available 08/01/20 3BR 2BA Single Family Rental Home, Two Car Garage, Storage Shed, Covered Veranda, Large Back Yard, Tile and Wood Flooring, Split Floorplan - Must see this charming newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home conveniently located close to the Orange Park Mall and quick access to the 295. The main living areas are tile and wood flooring. Great split floor plan. Every inch has of the home has been touched with care and shows as soon as you enter the front door. This home is move in ready!! Clean, clean, clean!!



The eat in kitchen with access to the two car garage is clean and well designed including newer black appliances. The range is a glass top. Pantry included. The formal dining area can accommodate an extra large dining table and chairs with enough room for a hutch.



The Master Bedroom is located at the rear of the home with a beautiful view of the private back yard and has a walk in closet and separate shower/tub area and large vanity and linen closet The additional two bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space also.



Walk out onto the covered veranda a perfect spot to sit and relax with your family and friends. It has a beautiful view of the serene and private backyard overlooking a wild life preserve. The home is located in a quiet subdivision offering a peaceful environment. Must see to believe!



Offering 12 to 24 month terms - separate leases.



Additional terms of $300 non refundable pet fee and $175 repair minimum to be paid by tenant.



This home is currently occupied and is available virtual tours only. Please contact our agents at 904-520-4283 or 855-464-8500 for more information. Watch Video Tour: https://youtu.be/7fvcaRhklrg



https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/detail/23aa2fec-173f-41b0-90d7-23f4ea6e6ec9



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Required - Ask Agent

$100 Lease Admin Fee

Monthly Pet fees apply (ask agent)

Additional Deposit for pets may apply (ask agent)



Jacksonville Heights Elementary School

Nathan B. Forrest High School

Jefferson Davis Middle School



HOA Application and Fees May Apply - Ask Agent



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



Call 904-520-4283 or 855-464-8500.



