Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8279 SPRINGTREE RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8279 SPRINGTREE RD

8279 Springtree Road · No Longer Available
Location

8279 Springtree Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8279 SPRINGTREE RD have any available units?
8279 SPRINGTREE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8279 SPRINGTREE RD have?
Some of 8279 SPRINGTREE RD's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8279 SPRINGTREE RD currently offering any rent specials?
8279 SPRINGTREE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8279 SPRINGTREE RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 8279 SPRINGTREE RD is pet friendly.
Does 8279 SPRINGTREE RD offer parking?
No, 8279 SPRINGTREE RD does not offer parking.
Does 8279 SPRINGTREE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8279 SPRINGTREE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8279 SPRINGTREE RD have a pool?
No, 8279 SPRINGTREE RD does not have a pool.
Does 8279 SPRINGTREE RD have accessible units?
No, 8279 SPRINGTREE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8279 SPRINGTREE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8279 SPRINGTREE RD does not have units with dishwashers.

