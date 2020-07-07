All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

825 Oakley Street

825 Oakley Street · No Longer Available
Location

825 Oakley Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
East Jacksonville

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
This lovely 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom house has a separate dining area and a nice living room. W/D hookup in the utility room and this is within walking distance to the Stadium or baseball grounds. This home will have 3 Window ac and heat unit installed in the home. It has a front porch you can sit on in the evening and it's screened in.

*** If your not sure where the property is located in Jacksonville, Florida, Please look up the address before contacting us***

*** captkirkpmsls.managebuilding.com to look at our other listing ****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Oakley Street have any available units?
825 Oakley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Oakley Street have?
Some of 825 Oakley Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Oakley Street currently offering any rent specials?
825 Oakley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Oakley Street pet-friendly?
No, 825 Oakley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 825 Oakley Street offer parking?
No, 825 Oakley Street does not offer parking.
Does 825 Oakley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Oakley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Oakley Street have a pool?
No, 825 Oakley Street does not have a pool.
Does 825 Oakley Street have accessible units?
No, 825 Oakley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Oakley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 Oakley Street does not have units with dishwashers.

