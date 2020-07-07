825 Oakley Street

Amenities

This lovely 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom house has a separate dining area and a nice living room. W/D hookup in the utility room and this is within walking distance to the Stadium or baseball grounds. This home will have 3 Window ac and heat unit installed in the home. It has a front porch you can sit on in the evening and it's screened in.



