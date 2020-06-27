Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8230 Dames Point Crossing Boulevard North, Unit 407 Available 09/16/19 2BR 1.5BA Rental Condo Located at The Seasons at Mill Cove. This neighborhood is perfect for those seeking the low-maintenance lifestyle of a condominium. - This 2BR 1.5 BA 1,100 sq ft, two story condo is located in the gated community at The Seasons at Mill Cove community and conveniently located less than a minute away from the I-295 East Beltway for easy access to the airport, beaches, and St. Johns Town Center to name a few. Walk to the Neighborhood Walmart and casual dining. Community offers large resort style pool and clubhouse.



The kitchen is light and bright with wood cabinetry and plenty of counter space and large walk in pantry storage. Additional half bath is on the lower level. The laundry area includes washer and dryer connections. Living and dining are combines with a pass through from the kitchen. The bedrooms are located upstairs with the full guest bathroom. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and private bathroom - includes a soaker tube and separate shower, dual vanities.



New HVAC system recently installed - keep your utility bills down!! Parking is assigned.



The outdoor space includes a screened in lanai with a keyed storage closet; and much more!



Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.



Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies



HOA application and fees may apply - Ask Agent



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



Don Brewer Elementary School

Fort Caroline Middle School

Terry Parker High School



Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.

http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.



(RLNE2044504)