Jacksonville, FL
8200 White Falls Blvd #111
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8200 White Falls Blvd #111

8200 White Falls Blvd 111 · No Longer Available
Location

8200 White Falls Blvd 111, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
internet access
8200 White Falls Blvd #111 Available 01/04/19 Centrally located, updated condo in gated community! - Don't miss out on this updated condo in the heart of south Jacksonville! Just minutes from the avenues mall, i95, and St. Johns Town Center! This beautiful condo is a spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 1 car garage. This unit has been beautifully updated with hardwood flooring throughout (NO CARPET), updated appliances, and has been meticulously maintained! The open floorplan is perfect for those who like to entertain. One of the best features of this home, is that all three bedrooms are on opposite corners of the home. That means no two bedrooms share a wall. In addition, this unit is an end unit so only one wall is shared with a neighbor versus two. If you're looking for a functional condo that offers privacy, security, and luxury, you've found it! Basic cable and internet are included! A washer and dryer are also included! In addition, the community is gated and offers amenities such as a community pool, clubhouse, and park. Don't miss out on this condo! It won't last long!

*Call/text Brittany @ 386-341-8485 for more information or to schedule a showing

(RLNE4487399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8200 White Falls Blvd #111 have any available units?
8200 White Falls Blvd #111 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8200 White Falls Blvd #111 have?
Some of 8200 White Falls Blvd #111's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8200 White Falls Blvd #111 currently offering any rent specials?
8200 White Falls Blvd #111 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8200 White Falls Blvd #111 pet-friendly?
No, 8200 White Falls Blvd #111 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8200 White Falls Blvd #111 offer parking?
Yes, 8200 White Falls Blvd #111 does offer parking.
Does 8200 White Falls Blvd #111 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8200 White Falls Blvd #111 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8200 White Falls Blvd #111 have a pool?
Yes, 8200 White Falls Blvd #111 has a pool.
Does 8200 White Falls Blvd #111 have accessible units?
No, 8200 White Falls Blvd #111 does not have accessible units.
Does 8200 White Falls Blvd #111 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8200 White Falls Blvd #111 does not have units with dishwashers.
