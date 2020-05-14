Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage internet access

8200 White Falls Blvd #111 Available 01/04/19 Centrally located, updated condo in gated community! - Don't miss out on this updated condo in the heart of south Jacksonville! Just minutes from the avenues mall, i95, and St. Johns Town Center! This beautiful condo is a spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 1 car garage. This unit has been beautifully updated with hardwood flooring throughout (NO CARPET), updated appliances, and has been meticulously maintained! The open floorplan is perfect for those who like to entertain. One of the best features of this home, is that all three bedrooms are on opposite corners of the home. That means no two bedrooms share a wall. In addition, this unit is an end unit so only one wall is shared with a neighbor versus two. If you're looking for a functional condo that offers privacy, security, and luxury, you've found it! Basic cable and internet are included! A washer and dryer are also included! In addition, the community is gated and offers amenities such as a community pool, clubhouse, and park. Don't miss out on this condo! It won't last long!



*Call/text Brittany @ 386-341-8485 for more information or to schedule a showing



(RLNE4487399)