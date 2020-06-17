8193 LOCH AVON CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

This townhome offers 3 large bedrooms, all with walk-in closets, two full baths upstairs and a downstairs powder room. The family room is bright with lots of windows and has a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is open to the family room plus there is a separate formal dining room with bay window. Other features include an inside utility room, 1 car garage and back deck. Neutral interior, tile floors in baths. Culdesac location, convenient to I-295, NAS Jax, Cecil Commerce Center and Oakleaf Town Center. Neighborhood playground.