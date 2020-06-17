All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

8193 LOCH AVON CT

8193 Loch Avon Court · No Longer Available
Location

8193 Loch Avon Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
This townhome offers 3 large bedrooms, all with walk-in closets, two full baths upstairs and a downstairs powder room. The family room is bright with lots of windows and has a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is open to the family room plus there is a separate formal dining room with bay window. Other features include an inside utility room, 1 car garage and back deck. Neutral interior, tile floors in baths. Culdesac location, convenient to I-295, NAS Jax, Cecil Commerce Center and Oakleaf Town Center. Neighborhood playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8193 LOCH AVON CT have any available units?
8193 LOCH AVON CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8193 LOCH AVON CT have?
Some of 8193 LOCH AVON CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8193 LOCH AVON CT currently offering any rent specials?
8193 LOCH AVON CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8193 LOCH AVON CT pet-friendly?
No, 8193 LOCH AVON CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8193 LOCH AVON CT offer parking?
Yes, 8193 LOCH AVON CT does offer parking.
Does 8193 LOCH AVON CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8193 LOCH AVON CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8193 LOCH AVON CT have a pool?
No, 8193 LOCH AVON CT does not have a pool.
Does 8193 LOCH AVON CT have accessible units?
No, 8193 LOCH AVON CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8193 LOCH AVON CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8193 LOCH AVON CT has units with dishwashers.
