Gorgeous home with beautiful Marsh and Intracoastal views and plenty of room for entertaining. Queens Harbour Yacht Country Club is one of the area's most prestigious gated communities. Live in Luxury for Less!! Not a traditional rental. Part of Picture Perfect Staging Home Manager program.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 817 SHIPWATCH DR E have any available units?
817 SHIPWATCH DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.