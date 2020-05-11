All apartments in Jacksonville
817 SHIPWATCH DR E
Last updated August 18 2019 at 12:17 PM

817 SHIPWATCH DR E

817 Shipwatch Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

817 Shipwatch Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Girvin

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous home with beautiful Marsh and Intracoastal views and plenty of room for entertaining. Queens Harbour Yacht Country Club is one of the area's most prestigious gated communities. Live in Luxury for Less!! Not a traditional rental. Part of Picture Perfect Staging Home Manager program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 SHIPWATCH DR E have any available units?
817 SHIPWATCH DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 SHIPWATCH DR E have?
Some of 817 SHIPWATCH DR E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 SHIPWATCH DR E currently offering any rent specials?
817 SHIPWATCH DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 SHIPWATCH DR E pet-friendly?
No, 817 SHIPWATCH DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 817 SHIPWATCH DR E offer parking?
Yes, 817 SHIPWATCH DR E offers parking.
Does 817 SHIPWATCH DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 SHIPWATCH DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 SHIPWATCH DR E have a pool?
Yes, 817 SHIPWATCH DR E has a pool.
Does 817 SHIPWATCH DR E have accessible units?
No, 817 SHIPWATCH DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 817 SHIPWATCH DR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 SHIPWATCH DR E has units with dishwashers.
