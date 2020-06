Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2/2 in Goodby's Creek - 2 Story town home with great dining and living space including stone fireplace. Kitchen with eat-in area, and paver back patio, provide lots of space for family and friends. 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths plus a laundry area. Clean and ready to move in.

Proof of income require at time of application.

$40 application fee per adult

$100 administration fee due at signing

$250 pet fee per approved pet



(RLNE2874642)