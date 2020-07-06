All apartments in Jacksonville
8130 MEADOW WALK LN
8130 MEADOW WALK LN

8130 Meadow Walk Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8130 Meadow Walk Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
D.R. Horton's Express Homes brand offers energy saving features and convenient location. The Granville plan is a 3 bedroom/2 bath home. Excellent home with an open layout, lots of natural light with great square footage! The kitchen includes warm color tones with Amaretto-colored cabinets, light counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Property includes landscaping, preserve and water view. Check out this newest community right off Baymeadows Road. Brand new construction in the Southside area! Minutes to I-95, St John's Town Center, downtown Jacksonville, FSCJ and UNF! Move in Ready homes with NO CDD fees!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8130 MEADOW WALK LN have any available units?
8130 MEADOW WALK LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8130 MEADOW WALK LN have?
Some of 8130 MEADOW WALK LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8130 MEADOW WALK LN currently offering any rent specials?
8130 MEADOW WALK LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8130 MEADOW WALK LN pet-friendly?
No, 8130 MEADOW WALK LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8130 MEADOW WALK LN offer parking?
Yes, 8130 MEADOW WALK LN offers parking.
Does 8130 MEADOW WALK LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8130 MEADOW WALK LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8130 MEADOW WALK LN have a pool?
No, 8130 MEADOW WALK LN does not have a pool.
Does 8130 MEADOW WALK LN have accessible units?
No, 8130 MEADOW WALK LN does not have accessible units.
Does 8130 MEADOW WALK LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8130 MEADOW WALK LN has units with dishwashers.

