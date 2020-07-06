8130 MEADOW WALK LN

Amenities
D.R. Horton's Express Homes brand offers energy saving features and convenient location. The Granville plan is a 3 bedroom/2 bath home. Excellent home with an open layout, lots of natural light with great square footage! The kitchen includes warm color tones with Amaretto-colored cabinets, light counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Property includes landscaping, preserve and water view. Check out this newest community right off Baymeadows Road. Brand new construction in the Southside area! Minutes to I-95, St John's Town Center, downtown Jacksonville, FSCJ and UNF! Move in Ready homes with NO CDD fees!