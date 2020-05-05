All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:44 PM

8125 Cahoon Drive West

8125 Cahoon Drive West · (904) 274-4254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8125 Cahoon Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Rolling Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8125 Cahoon Drive West have any available units?
8125 Cahoon Drive West has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8125 Cahoon Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
8125 Cahoon Drive West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8125 Cahoon Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 8125 Cahoon Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 8125 Cahoon Drive West offer parking?
No, 8125 Cahoon Drive West does not offer parking.
Does 8125 Cahoon Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8125 Cahoon Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8125 Cahoon Drive West have a pool?
Yes, 8125 Cahoon Drive West has a pool.
Does 8125 Cahoon Drive West have accessible units?
No, 8125 Cahoon Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 8125 Cahoon Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 8125 Cahoon Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8125 Cahoon Drive West have units with air conditioning?
No, 8125 Cahoon Drive West does not have units with air conditioning.
