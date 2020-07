Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities garage pet friendly

2 weeks free rent This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house has it all! Features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile floors in kitchen and bathroom, wall to wall wood flooring throughout, and even a 2-car garage! Pets conditional. Tenant occupied advanced notice is required for showing. Tenant will vacate after new tenant is selected.