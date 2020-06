Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub

Come check out this corner lot rental in San Jose. The home comes with a upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hard wood floors, spacious back yard, over sized shed with electricity, and Jacuzzi. 2 driveways make it easy to enter from the front door or the back door. Fenced. Pet friendly with Pet Deposit/Pet rent