8030 Marseilles Drive

3BR 2BA Townhome Rental in Raymur Villas, close to Southside Blvd, Regency Shopping Areas, I295, Atlantic Beach, Dames Point Bridge and Downtown, Fenced in Back Yard, All tile single level, One Car Garage, Vaulted Ceilings - Location, location, location!! This single level, 3BR 2BA town home is located within minutes from Southside Blvd, Regency Shopping Areas, I295, Atlantic Beach, Dames Point Bridge and Downtown/Arlington Expressway! Quiet neighborhood take an evening walk or a bike ride. The home has all tile flooring, wood burning fireplace, a single car garage and fenced in back yard. The home has been freshly painted inside and outside.



The master suite has a walk in closet and the floor space is large enough for your bedroom furniture and king size bed. The master bath has a walk in shower and pedestal sink, out side there is an extra make up vanity and sink. There are two guest bedrooms and full size bath with a linen closet.



The living area is open with vaulted ceilings with two sky lights. The kitchen opens onto the living area, includes a pantry, side by side stainless frig, oven/range and dishwasher. The garage entry has access to the kitchen. The full size washer and dryer hook ups are located in the garage.



Watch Video https://youtu.be/X_FhWRlRjKU



RENTAL CRITERIA - effective 10/29/19

Good Rental History: evictions and rental collections must be over 2 years old and have a $0 balance

Felonies: over 5 years old and no criminal with violent or drug related

Income: 3X the rent (gross)

Credit: 550 minimum



No Pets please.



Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.



HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.



Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.

http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.



6282 Dupont Station Ct. E #3, Jacksonville, FL 32277



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4469438)