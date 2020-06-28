All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

8030 Marseilles Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3BR 2BA Townhome Rental in Raymur Villas, close to Southside Blvd, Regency Shopping Areas, I295, Atlantic Beach, Dames Point Bridge and Downtown, Fenced in Back Yard, All tile single level, One Car Garage, Vaulted Ceilings - Location, location, location!! This single level, 3BR 2BA town home is located within minutes from Southside Blvd, Regency Shopping Areas, I295, Atlantic Beach, Dames Point Bridge and Downtown/Arlington Expressway! Quiet neighborhood take an evening walk or a bike ride. The home has all tile flooring, wood burning fireplace, a single car garage and fenced in back yard. The home has been freshly painted inside and outside.

The master suite has a walk in closet and the floor space is large enough for your bedroom furniture and king size bed. The master bath has a walk in shower and pedestal sink, out side there is an extra make up vanity and sink. There are two guest bedrooms and full size bath with a linen closet.

The living area is open with vaulted ceilings with two sky lights. The kitchen opens onto the living area, includes a pantry, side by side stainless frig, oven/range and dishwasher. The garage entry has access to the kitchen. The full size washer and dryer hook ups are located in the garage.

Watch Video https://youtu.be/X_FhWRlRjKU

RENTAL CRITERIA - effective 10/29/19
Good Rental History: evictions and rental collections must be over 2 years old and have a $0 balance
Felonies: over 5 years old and no criminal with violent or drug related
Income: 3X the rent (gross)
Credit: 550 minimum

No Pets please.

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.

HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

6282 Dupont Station Ct. E #3, Jacksonville, FL 32277

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4469438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8030 Marseilles Drive have any available units?
8030 Marseilles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8030 Marseilles Drive have?
Some of 8030 Marseilles Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8030 Marseilles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8030 Marseilles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8030 Marseilles Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8030 Marseilles Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8030 Marseilles Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8030 Marseilles Drive offers parking.
Does 8030 Marseilles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8030 Marseilles Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8030 Marseilles Drive have a pool?
No, 8030 Marseilles Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8030 Marseilles Drive have accessible units?
No, 8030 Marseilles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8030 Marseilles Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8030 Marseilles Drive has units with dishwashers.
