7955 PINE LAKE RD

SOUTHSIDE* DEERWOOD COUNTRY CLUB! Ranch - 4 B.R, & 2.5 baths. Beautiful & LARGE waterview lot. ALL YARD WORK IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT! New Kitchen; STAINLESS STEEL APPL'S, Corian counter tops. backslash & white cabinets. Formal D.R. & L. R. & Sitting Area w/ brick Fireplace. All new interior & exterior paint & trim. House was re-wired, new light fixtures & new window blinds. FABULOUS & HUGE GREAT RM w/ stone waterfall in corner & BIG WET BAR w/ mini REF. Walk-In laundry RM & pantry. Reverse Water Osmosis System. Master BR has 2 walk-n-closets & private bath + 3 other B.R.'s. 2nd bath accessible from 2 of these B.R's & 1/2 bath in hallway. 2 car, BIG, side entrance garage & big tool shed. Beautiful Landscaping! Tile in most areas & carpet in B.R's. 1 yr LEASE. (Maybe 7 mo.)