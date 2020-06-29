All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

7955 Pine Lake Road, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SOUTHSIDE* DEERWOOD COUNTRY CLUB! Ranch - 4 B.R, & 2.5 baths. Beautiful & LARGE waterview lot. ALL YARD WORK IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT! New Kitchen; STAINLESS STEEL APPL'S, Corian counter tops. backslash & white cabinets. Formal D.R. & L. R. & Sitting Area w/ brick Fireplace. All new interior & exterior paint & trim. House was re-wired, new light fixtures & new window blinds. FABULOUS & HUGE GREAT RM w/ stone waterfall in corner & BIG WET BAR w/ mini REF. Walk-In laundry RM & pantry. Reverse Water Osmosis System. Master BR has 2 walk-n-closets & private bath + 3 other B.R.'s. 2nd bath accessible from 2 of these B.R's & 1/2 bath in hallway. 2 car, BIG, side entrance garage & big tool shed. Beautiful Landscaping! Tile in most areas & carpet in B.R's. 1 yr LEASE. (Maybe 7 mo.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7955 PINE LAKE RD have any available units?
7955 PINE LAKE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7955 PINE LAKE RD have?
Some of 7955 PINE LAKE RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7955 PINE LAKE RD currently offering any rent specials?
7955 PINE LAKE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7955 PINE LAKE RD pet-friendly?
No, 7955 PINE LAKE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7955 PINE LAKE RD offer parking?
Yes, 7955 PINE LAKE RD offers parking.
Does 7955 PINE LAKE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7955 PINE LAKE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7955 PINE LAKE RD have a pool?
No, 7955 PINE LAKE RD does not have a pool.
Does 7955 PINE LAKE RD have accessible units?
No, 7955 PINE LAKE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7955 PINE LAKE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7955 PINE LAKE RD has units with dishwashers.
