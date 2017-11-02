All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7940 Fresca Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7940 Fresca Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7940 Fresca Street

7940 Fresca Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7940 Fresca Street, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Goodby's Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,370 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl, tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area and off street parking. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7940 Fresca Street have any available units?
7940 Fresca Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7940 Fresca Street have?
Some of 7940 Fresca Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7940 Fresca Street currently offering any rent specials?
7940 Fresca Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7940 Fresca Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7940 Fresca Street is pet friendly.
Does 7940 Fresca Street offer parking?
No, 7940 Fresca Street does not offer parking.
Does 7940 Fresca Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7940 Fresca Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7940 Fresca Street have a pool?
No, 7940 Fresca Street does not have a pool.
Does 7940 Fresca Street have accessible units?
No, 7940 Fresca Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7940 Fresca Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7940 Fresca Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia