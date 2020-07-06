All apartments in Jacksonville
7920 Morse Avenue
7920 Morse Avenue

7920 Morse Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7920 Morse Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
This Home is available for a professional Home Manager - it is staged as a model home in order to help the owner sell the property.
The Home Manager will live in the home at a reduced rent in exchange for keeping the home show ready with a 2 hour notice before a showing. Once the home sells we will move the home manager into another fully furnished home.
NO PETS NO SMOKING

Please visit our website for more information:

www.dwellstaginganddesign.com/managers

or Call Us Now! (904)563-5344 (904)271-1980

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7920 Morse Avenue have any available units?
7920 Morse Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7920 Morse Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7920 Morse Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7920 Morse Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7920 Morse Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7920 Morse Avenue offer parking?
No, 7920 Morse Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7920 Morse Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7920 Morse Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7920 Morse Avenue have a pool?
No, 7920 Morse Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7920 Morse Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7920 Morse Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7920 Morse Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7920 Morse Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7920 Morse Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7920 Morse Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

