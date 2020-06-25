All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:14 AM

7920 Merrill Rd #2012

7920 Merrill Rd 2012 · No Longer Available
Location

7920 Merrill Rd 2012, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlingwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7920 Merrill Rd #2012 Available 08/19/19 2BR 2BA Upper Level Rental Condo in Greater Arlington, Gated Community, Minutes from Southside Connector and 295, Community Pool, Playground & Clubhouse, Split Floorplan, Stackable W/D, New Carpet, Freshly Painted, Walk in Closet and Master Bathroom, Balc - Check this one out. This 2BR 2BA upper level condo in Greater Arlington located in a gated community. Minutes from Southside Connector and 295. Centrally located and close to shopping, Downtown, UNF, Jacksonville University and the beaches. Merrill Pines Community includes a pool, playground and clubhouse. The property has been freshly painted and new carpet installed.

The living area is large and will accommodate all your furniture and has a designated dining area. The kitchen is open and includes a glass top range, over the range microwave and refrigerator. The utility room is located off the kitchen with a stackable washer and dryer. The kitchen has a large pantry for extra storage with plenty of cabinetry and counter space.

This is a split floor plan. The master bedroom is large and will accommodate a king size bed with enough room for all your bedroom furniture. Take a look at the extra large walk in closet and master bath. The additional bedroom and bath are located on the other side of the condo for privacy.

Walk out onto the balcony through the sliding glass door and enjoy the beautiful landscape with beautiful trees and lawn. The condo comes with an assigned parking space for easy access to your front door. The entry to the condo is covered to provide safety from the elements. You will feel right at home. This is a must see to believe.

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE4214268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7920 Merrill Rd #2012 have any available units?
7920 Merrill Rd #2012 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7920 Merrill Rd #2012 have?
Some of 7920 Merrill Rd #2012's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7920 Merrill Rd #2012 currently offering any rent specials?
7920 Merrill Rd #2012 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7920 Merrill Rd #2012 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7920 Merrill Rd #2012 is pet friendly.
Does 7920 Merrill Rd #2012 offer parking?
Yes, 7920 Merrill Rd #2012 offers parking.
Does 7920 Merrill Rd #2012 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7920 Merrill Rd #2012 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7920 Merrill Rd #2012 have a pool?
Yes, 7920 Merrill Rd #2012 has a pool.
Does 7920 Merrill Rd #2012 have accessible units?
No, 7920 Merrill Rd #2012 does not have accessible units.
Does 7920 Merrill Rd #2012 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7920 Merrill Rd #2012 does not have units with dishwashers.
