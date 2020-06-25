Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7920 Merrill Rd #2012 Available 08/19/19 2BR 2BA Upper Level Rental Condo in Greater Arlington, Gated Community, Minutes from Southside Connector and 295, Community Pool, Playground & Clubhouse, Split Floorplan, Stackable W/D, New Carpet, Freshly Painted, Walk in Closet and Master Bathroom, Balc - Check this one out. This 2BR 2BA upper level condo in Greater Arlington located in a gated community. Minutes from Southside Connector and 295. Centrally located and close to shopping, Downtown, UNF, Jacksonville University and the beaches. Merrill Pines Community includes a pool, playground and clubhouse. The property has been freshly painted and new carpet installed.



The living area is large and will accommodate all your furniture and has a designated dining area. The kitchen is open and includes a glass top range, over the range microwave and refrigerator. The utility room is located off the kitchen with a stackable washer and dryer. The kitchen has a large pantry for extra storage with plenty of cabinetry and counter space.



This is a split floor plan. The master bedroom is large and will accommodate a king size bed with enough room for all your bedroom furniture. Take a look at the extra large walk in closet and master bath. The additional bedroom and bath are located on the other side of the condo for privacy.



Walk out onto the balcony through the sliding glass door and enjoy the beautiful landscape with beautiful trees and lawn. The condo comes with an assigned parking space for easy access to your front door. The entry to the condo is covered to provide safety from the elements. You will feel right at home. This is a must see to believe.



Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.



Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.

http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



(RLNE4214268)