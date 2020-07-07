All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7914 Alderman Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7914 Alderman Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7914 Alderman Rd

7914 Alderman Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7914 Alderman Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Alderman Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7fb77600bb ----
4/3 WONT LAST LONG!!!
Bright and airy with neutral paint colors perfect for any decor. This home features a open floor plan with plenty of space to entertain inside and outside with over sized backyard. 2 car carport with tons of storage that can be locked and secured. Schedule your showing today.

*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Flooring Laminate
Flooring Tile
Flooring Wood
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Balcony
Parking Covered, Assigned

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7914 Alderman Rd have any available units?
7914 Alderman Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7914 Alderman Rd have?
Some of 7914 Alderman Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7914 Alderman Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7914 Alderman Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7914 Alderman Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7914 Alderman Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7914 Alderman Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7914 Alderman Rd offers parking.
Does 7914 Alderman Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7914 Alderman Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7914 Alderman Rd have a pool?
No, 7914 Alderman Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7914 Alderman Rd have accessible units?
No, 7914 Alderman Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7914 Alderman Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7914 Alderman Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia