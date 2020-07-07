7914 Alderman Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7fb77600bb ----

4/3 WONT LAST LONG!!!

Bright and airy with neutral paint colors perfect for any decor. This home features a open floor plan with plenty of space to entertain inside and outside with over sized backyard. 2 car carport with tons of storage that can be locked and secured. Schedule your showing today.



*Pets Allowed

Ac Central

Appliance Dishwasher

Flooring Laminate

Flooring Tile

Flooring Wood

Indoor Family Room

Indoor Formal Dining

Indoor Walk In Closets

Outdoor Back Yard

Outdoor Balcony

Parking Covered, Assigned