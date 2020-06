Amenities

on-site laundry carport air conditioning range oven refrigerator

NORMANDY VILLAGE- 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom concrete block home in a great neighborhood near schools. This home is neat as a pin, and includes new laminate flooring throughout, stove, refrigerator, central heat & AC, fenced yard, and storage rooms.



If you are looking for a good solid clean house near everything, this is the one!! HUD OK:-)