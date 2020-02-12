7849 LA SIERRA CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

1737 sq ft 3/3 fully remodeled town home, for rent. This condo has stunning views of the lake. Upgraded bathroom with granite counter tops! Gourmet Kitchen with new Stainless Steel appliances that opens to the family room. Beautiful Wood flooring throughout the home. Family/Dining room overlooks lake. Two bed/bath upstairs one bed/bath downstairs, with water views! Community is central located with shopping, food, entertainment, and highway access close. Association has a sparkling pool to enjoy during this hot weather as well as a Club house can be rented out for parties or events!! Pet friendly, so pack your stuff and grab this while it last! Welcome home!