All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7846 PLAYA DEL REY CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7846 PLAYA DEL REY CT
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

7846 PLAYA DEL REY CT

7846 Playa Dei Rey Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Baymeadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7846 Playa Dei Rey Court, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
NEWLY RENOVATED 3 bed/3 Bath 1737 Sq. Ft. townhouse in Los Lagos with 1 CAR PORT with additional locked storage, 1 assigned parking space and 1 guest space. Oversized townhouse features one bedroom & one full bath on the ground level with two bedrooms & two bathrooms on the second level. The master has tons of storage & overlooks a nice wooded preserve from the 2-story screened in porch. There is an additional privacy patio off the kitchen. Renovations include new paint, new knockdown ceiling, new carpet, refinished cabinets, completely re-plumbed and many upgraded details throughout. Included in rent are 2 pools, water, sewer, garbage pick up, lawn service and pest control. GREAT LOCATION close to ST. Johns Town Center, I-95, JTB.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7846 PLAYA DEL REY CT have any available units?
7846 PLAYA DEL REY CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7846 PLAYA DEL REY CT have?
Some of 7846 PLAYA DEL REY CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7846 PLAYA DEL REY CT currently offering any rent specials?
7846 PLAYA DEL REY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7846 PLAYA DEL REY CT pet-friendly?
No, 7846 PLAYA DEL REY CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7846 PLAYA DEL REY CT offer parking?
Yes, 7846 PLAYA DEL REY CT offers parking.
Does 7846 PLAYA DEL REY CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7846 PLAYA DEL REY CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7846 PLAYA DEL REY CT have a pool?
Yes, 7846 PLAYA DEL REY CT has a pool.
Does 7846 PLAYA DEL REY CT have accessible units?
No, 7846 PLAYA DEL REY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7846 PLAYA DEL REY CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7846 PLAYA DEL REY CT has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia