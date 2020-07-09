7846 PLAYA DEL REY CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool hot tub

NEWLY RENOVATED 3 bed/3 Bath 1737 Sq. Ft. townhouse in Los Lagos with 1 CAR PORT with additional locked storage, 1 assigned parking space and 1 guest space. Oversized townhouse features one bedroom & one full bath on the ground level with two bedrooms & two bathrooms on the second level. The master has tons of storage & overlooks a nice wooded preserve from the 2-story screened in porch. There is an additional privacy patio off the kitchen. Renovations include new paint, new knockdown ceiling, new carpet, refinished cabinets, completely re-plumbed and many upgraded details throughout. Included in rent are 2 pools, water, sewer, garbage pick up, lawn service and pest control. GREAT LOCATION close to ST. Johns Town Center, I-95, JTB.