Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7828 JASPER AVE
Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:07 AM

7828 JASPER AVE

7828 Jasper Avenue · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Woodland Acres
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

7828 Jasper Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Affordable 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Arlington. Features include a 1 car garage with automatic door opener, ceramic tile floors in the living/dining room and hallway, and carpet in the bedrooms. All of the bedrooms have a walk in closet. Fully equipped kitchen has a glass top stove, over the range microwave and dishwasher. Close to Regency, Southside, Town Center and Downtown. Due to the anticipated high number of inquiries on this home, we ask that you please drive by property and ensure that you meet our qualifications before calling to schedule an appointment to view the inside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7828 JASPER AVE have any available units?
7828 JASPER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7828 JASPER AVE have?
Some of 7828 JASPER AVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7828 JASPER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7828 JASPER AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7828 JASPER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7828 JASPER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7828 JASPER AVE offer parking?
Yes, 7828 JASPER AVE does offer parking.
Does 7828 JASPER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7828 JASPER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7828 JASPER AVE have a pool?
No, 7828 JASPER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7828 JASPER AVE have accessible units?
No, 7828 JASPER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7828 JASPER AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7828 JASPER AVE has units with dishwashers.
