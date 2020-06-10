7828 JASPER AVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Affordable 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Arlington. Features include a 1 car garage with automatic door opener, ceramic tile floors in the living/dining room and hallway, and carpet in the bedrooms. All of the bedrooms have a walk in closet. Fully equipped kitchen has a glass top stove, over the range microwave and dishwasher. Close to Regency, Southside, Town Center and Downtown. Due to the anticipated high number of inquiries on this home, we ask that you please drive by property and ensure that you meet our qualifications before calling to schedule an appointment to view the inside.