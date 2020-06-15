All apartments in Jacksonville
7823 Hare Avenue - Studio

7823 Hare Avenue · (904) 725-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7823 Hare Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$565

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Remodeled Townhouse
New Kitchens & Updated bathrooms
Light Fixtures, Flooring and Paint
Pay Rent and send Maintenance Request On Line
No Pets Allowed, only Service Animals
We offer just the right mix of availability, with our quick responses to maintenance requests and a respect for our tenants need for privacy and convenience, and provide this with our online rent pay option.
We offer just the right mix of availability, with our quick responses to maintenance requests and a respect for our tenants need for privacy and convenience, and provide this with our online rent pay option.Our multi-family property puts a big focus on community, and we are situated close to grocery stores, schools, and churches of many denominations. Much of what the community has to offer is within walking distance, and we're close to the city bus line that can take you almost anywhere you want to go.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7823 Hare Avenue - Studio have any available units?
7823 Hare Avenue - Studio has a unit available for $565 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7823 Hare Avenue - Studio have?
Some of 7823 Hare Avenue - Studio's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7823 Hare Avenue - Studio currently offering any rent specials?
7823 Hare Avenue - Studio isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7823 Hare Avenue - Studio pet-friendly?
No, 7823 Hare Avenue - Studio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7823 Hare Avenue - Studio offer parking?
No, 7823 Hare Avenue - Studio does not offer parking.
Does 7823 Hare Avenue - Studio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7823 Hare Avenue - Studio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7823 Hare Avenue - Studio have a pool?
No, 7823 Hare Avenue - Studio does not have a pool.
Does 7823 Hare Avenue - Studio have accessible units?
No, 7823 Hare Avenue - Studio does not have accessible units.
Does 7823 Hare Avenue - Studio have units with dishwashers?
No, 7823 Hare Avenue - Studio does not have units with dishwashers.
