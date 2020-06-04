7822 BAGLEY HOLLOW CT

Amenities

Beautiful 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath CUSTOM BUILT home is located in a quiet small cul-de-sac. Enjoy the Soaring High vaulted ceilings and Bright and Open floor plan. Fully equipped kitchen, Large breakfast bar, Bay window Breakfast Nook. Great Room with a fireplace. Screened rear porch. Freshly painted through-out. Laundry room with Washer/Dryer. 2-Car Garage. This a must see home.AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR A QUALIFIED TENANT. Located in one of Jacksonville's MOST convenient locations. Near Tinsel Town, St. John's Town Center and Publix is close by on Touchton Rd. St. Vincent's hospital is 2 miles away, as well as many other major business, shopping and Main Roadways.