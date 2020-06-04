All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:43 AM

7822 BAGLEY HOLLOW CT

7822 Bagley Hollow Court · No Longer Available
Location

7822 Bagley Hollow Court, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Tiger Hole-Secret Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath CUSTOM BUILT home is located in a quiet small cul-de-sac. Enjoy the Soaring High vaulted ceilings and Bright and Open floor plan. Fully equipped kitchen, Large breakfast bar, Bay window Breakfast Nook. Great Room with a fireplace. Screened rear porch. Freshly painted through-out. Laundry room with Washer/Dryer. 2-Car Garage. This a must see home.AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR A QUALIFIED TENANT. Located in one of Jacksonville's MOST convenient locations. Near Tinsel Town, St. John's Town Center and Publix is close by on Touchton Rd. St. Vincent's hospital is 2 miles away, as well as many other major business, shopping and Main Roadways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

