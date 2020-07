Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e0608cd0ac ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Conveniently located near St Johns Town Center and major thoroughfares, this 2 bedroom/2 bathroom town home is very spacious with vaulted ceilings, a huge glass enclosed Florida Room. Attached 2 Car Garage Blinds Carpet Florida Room Tile Flooring Washer And Dryer