7813 Macdougall Dr

FOR RENT: 3BR/2BA POOL HOME IN HIGHLAND LAKES - Updated home with a new HVAC system, Fresh interior paint (ceiling to floor), neutral carpet and ceramic tile. Featuring an updated Kitchen with all newer stainless steel appliances, countertops, sink, faucet. Formal Dining or office area, Open floor plan with a great family room including a fireplace & cathedral ceilings, A roomy master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Master bath has updated vanity, new shower, commode, mirrors, sink, and fixtures. Updated hall bath with new mirrors, countertop, sink, and fixtures. New lighting throughout. 2-car garage with a new epoxy floor installed. A spacious and play sized back yard that goes beyond the fence line! The neighborhood has park amenities. Close to schools, shopping, major highways, shopping, and Naval Air Station Jacksonville (NAS Jax), Cecil Commerce Center and interstates and highways making it even convenient to get to downtown. Weekly pool servicing is included in the rent and provided by Pinch-A-Penny.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4933493)