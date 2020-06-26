All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7813 Macdougall Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7813 Macdougall Dr
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:18 AM

7813 Macdougall Dr

7813 Macdougall Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7813 Macdougall Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FOR RENT: 3BR/2BA POOL HOME IN HIGHLAND LAKES - Updated home with a new HVAC system, Fresh interior paint (ceiling to floor), neutral carpet and ceramic tile. Featuring an updated Kitchen with all newer stainless steel appliances, countertops, sink, faucet. Formal Dining or office area, Open floor plan with a great family room including a fireplace & cathedral ceilings, A roomy master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Master bath has updated vanity, new shower, commode, mirrors, sink, and fixtures. Updated hall bath with new mirrors, countertop, sink, and fixtures. New lighting throughout. 2-car garage with a new epoxy floor installed. A spacious and play sized back yard that goes beyond the fence line! The neighborhood has park amenities. Close to schools, shopping, major highways, shopping, and Naval Air Station Jacksonville (NAS Jax), Cecil Commerce Center and interstates and highways making it even convenient to get to downtown. Weekly pool servicing is included in the rent and provided by Pinch-A-Penny.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4933493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7813 Macdougall Dr have any available units?
7813 Macdougall Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7813 Macdougall Dr have?
Some of 7813 Macdougall Dr's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7813 Macdougall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7813 Macdougall Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7813 Macdougall Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7813 Macdougall Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7813 Macdougall Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7813 Macdougall Dr offers parking.
Does 7813 Macdougall Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7813 Macdougall Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7813 Macdougall Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7813 Macdougall Dr has a pool.
Does 7813 Macdougall Dr have accessible units?
No, 7813 Macdougall Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7813 Macdougall Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7813 Macdougall Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia