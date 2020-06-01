All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7800 POINT MEADOWS # 816 DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7800 POINT MEADOWS # 816 DR
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:21 PM

7800 POINT MEADOWS # 816 DR

7800 Point Meadows Dr 816 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Deerwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7800 Point Meadows Dr 816, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Beautiful bright open and airy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo on the first floor. Immaculate and is move in ready. New carpet installed on 09-17-2017. New paint in 2016. Spacious family room separate formal dining room. Large galley style kitchen with refrigerator dishwasher self cleaning oven and plenty of cabinet space.Giant Master suite with huge walk in closet. Bathroom has a large garden tub and shower, his and her lavatories. Inside Laundry room with new Washer and Dryer purchased in 2016. Covered lanai with storage room overlooking the lake. Beautiful resort style pool. Clubhouse has business center, conference room, entertaining room for parties, inside basketball court and weight room. This one is sure to please even the pickiest of buyers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800 POINT MEADOWS # 816 DR have any available units?
7800 POINT MEADOWS # 816 DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7800 POINT MEADOWS # 816 DR have?
Some of 7800 POINT MEADOWS # 816 DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7800 POINT MEADOWS # 816 DR currently offering any rent specials?
7800 POINT MEADOWS # 816 DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 POINT MEADOWS # 816 DR pet-friendly?
No, 7800 POINT MEADOWS # 816 DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7800 POINT MEADOWS # 816 DR offer parking?
No, 7800 POINT MEADOWS # 816 DR does not offer parking.
Does 7800 POINT MEADOWS # 816 DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7800 POINT MEADOWS # 816 DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 POINT MEADOWS # 816 DR have a pool?
Yes, 7800 POINT MEADOWS # 816 DR has a pool.
Does 7800 POINT MEADOWS # 816 DR have accessible units?
No, 7800 POINT MEADOWS # 816 DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 POINT MEADOWS # 816 DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7800 POINT MEADOWS # 816 DR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia