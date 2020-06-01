7800 POINT MEADOWS # 816 DR

Amenities

Beautiful bright open and airy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo on the first floor. Immaculate and is move in ready. New carpet installed on 09-17-2017. New paint in 2016. Spacious family room separate formal dining room. Large galley style kitchen with refrigerator dishwasher self cleaning oven and plenty of cabinet space.Giant Master suite with huge walk in closet. Bathroom has a large garden tub and shower, his and her lavatories. Inside Laundry room with new Washer and Dryer purchased in 2016. Covered lanai with storage room overlooking the lake. Beautiful resort style pool. Clubhouse has business center, conference room, entertaining room for parties, inside basketball court and weight room. This one is sure to please even the pickiest of buyers.