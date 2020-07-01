All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:21 AM

7787 ROYAL CREST DR

7787 Royal Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7787 Royal Crest Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Completely remodeled home with fabulous resort style pool and fire pit. Freshly Painted inside and New Carpet. Gorgeous Kitchen with Upgraded Wood cabinetry, granite counters and new stainless steel appliances. Custom Built-ins in Family Room, Tile Floors in most areas, Carpet in Bedrooms, Split Bedroom Design. Newer Roof, Expanded Paver Driveway, Plantation Shutters, Fenced Rear Lawn overlooking Long View of Sparkling Lake. Newer Washer and Dryer, Water Softener, Plus, the Landlord is Including the lawn care and pool maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7787 ROYAL CREST DR have any available units?
7787 ROYAL CREST DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7787 ROYAL CREST DR have?
Some of 7787 ROYAL CREST DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7787 ROYAL CREST DR currently offering any rent specials?
7787 ROYAL CREST DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7787 ROYAL CREST DR pet-friendly?
No, 7787 ROYAL CREST DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7787 ROYAL CREST DR offer parking?
Yes, 7787 ROYAL CREST DR offers parking.
Does 7787 ROYAL CREST DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7787 ROYAL CREST DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7787 ROYAL CREST DR have a pool?
Yes, 7787 ROYAL CREST DR has a pool.
Does 7787 ROYAL CREST DR have accessible units?
No, 7787 ROYAL CREST DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7787 ROYAL CREST DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7787 ROYAL CREST DR has units with dishwashers.

