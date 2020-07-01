7787 ROYAL CREST DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

Completely remodeled home with fabulous resort style pool and fire pit. Freshly Painted inside and New Carpet. Gorgeous Kitchen with Upgraded Wood cabinetry, granite counters and new stainless steel appliances. Custom Built-ins in Family Room, Tile Floors in most areas, Carpet in Bedrooms, Split Bedroom Design. Newer Roof, Expanded Paver Driveway, Plantation Shutters, Fenced Rear Lawn overlooking Long View of Sparkling Lake. Newer Washer and Dryer, Water Softener, Plus, the Landlord is Including the lawn care and pool maintenance.