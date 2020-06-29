7787 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool hot tub sauna tennis court

Executive home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Open floor plan to let the sunshine in. Wood floors and beautifully maintained carpet throughout. Quartz countertops, beautiful cabinetry, and stainless steel appliance. Main living areas at front of home includes formal sitting area, formal living room, dining room, and breakfast nook. Relax in the owner bedroom's sitting area while basking in the morning sun. Master bath offers dual vanity sinks, stand up glass enclosed shower, separate garden tub, and walk-in closets. Top it all off with the privacy of backing to a conservation preserve and top of the line amenities - pool, sauna, basketball court, tennis courts, soccer field, and playground. Super convenient to St Johns Town Center and business/medical district.