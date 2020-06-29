All apartments in Jacksonville
7787 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:27 PM

7787 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR

7787 Blackstone River Drive East · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Deerwood
Location

7787 Blackstone River Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Executive home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Open floor plan to let the sunshine in. Wood floors and beautifully maintained carpet throughout. Quartz countertops, beautiful cabinetry, and stainless steel appliance. Main living areas at front of home includes formal sitting area, formal living room, dining room, and breakfast nook. Relax in the owner bedroom's sitting area while basking in the morning sun. Master bath offers dual vanity sinks, stand up glass enclosed shower, separate garden tub, and walk-in closets. Top it all off with the privacy of backing to a conservation preserve and top of the line amenities - pool, sauna, basketball court, tennis courts, soccer field, and playground. Super convenient to St Johns Town Center and business/medical district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7787 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR have any available units?
7787 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7787 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR have?
Some of 7787 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7787 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR currently offering any rent specials?
7787 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7787 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR pet-friendly?
No, 7787 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7787 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR offer parking?
No, 7787 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR does not offer parking.
Does 7787 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7787 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7787 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR have a pool?
Yes, 7787 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR has a pool.
Does 7787 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR have accessible units?
No, 7787 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7787 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7787 BLACKSTONE RIVER DR has units with dishwashers.
