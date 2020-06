Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautifully updated town home with garage.Laminate wood flooring downstairs, all new carpet upstairs. Living room, separate dining room, open kitchen with over sized pantry, dishwasher, microwave, Guest 1/2 bath downstairs. Bedrooms upstairs. Master has it's own private bathroom. 2 & 3 bedroom has Jack and Jill bathroom.Washer/Dryer hook-up located on the 2nd floor..Community pool, play ground, and yard service. Everything for only $1250 per month.