Amenities

w/d hookup carport recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Newly renovated 3 BD/1 BR single-family house available now! - Newly renovated 3 BD/1 BR single-family house located on quiet street! Includes central A/C & heat, W/D hookups, appliances, and security system! Brand new flooring throughout, new carpet in bedrooms, and solid-surface countertops! HUGE fenced in yard with shed and covered carport in driveway! Don't miss out on this beauty! To schedule a showing please call (904)743-1500 ext 2.



(RLNE5615314)