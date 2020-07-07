All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7710 Fanning CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7710 Fanning CT
Last updated November 26 2019 at 6:52 PM

7710 Fanning CT

7710 Fanning Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Duclay
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7710 Fanning Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
concierge
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
bocce court
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Amavida-A Love of Life. The Tortuga, a gorgeous 2 bed/2bath large Independent Living cottage boasts a gourmet kitchen, 1 car garage, and comes standard with a golf cart! As part of this ACTIVE ADULT, carefree living community you will experience a luxury catered lifestyle, with everything you can think of at your fingertips. Spend the afternoon with friendly matches of tennis and pickleball, challenge a friend at bocce or sharpen your short game on a challenging Par 3 practice golf range. Fitness classes and trainers available at the state of the art gym facility. As the sun heats up, cool off in 3 gorgeous pools, then enjoy a fantastic meal at any of the 5 restaurants on campus. Located in beautiful Ft Myers, FL right next to 249 acres of beautiful nature trails, boardwalks, lakes, and gardens, canoe, kayak, fish, or birdwatch. Live in confidence and ease with a concierge arranging transportation, making dinner reservations, and more. 24 hour security patrol keeps the neighborhood and community safe. Amavida adapts to its residents as they progress through their stages of life and provides levels 1-4 assisted living and memory care. Don't just leave a legacy, live a legacy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7710 Fanning CT have any available units?
7710 Fanning CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7710 Fanning CT have?
Some of 7710 Fanning CT's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7710 Fanning CT currently offering any rent specials?
7710 Fanning CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7710 Fanning CT pet-friendly?
No, 7710 Fanning CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7710 Fanning CT offer parking?
Yes, 7710 Fanning CT offers parking.
Does 7710 Fanning CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7710 Fanning CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7710 Fanning CT have a pool?
Yes, 7710 Fanning CT has a pool.
Does 7710 Fanning CT have accessible units?
No, 7710 Fanning CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7710 Fanning CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7710 Fanning CT does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia