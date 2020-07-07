7710 Fanning CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities bocce court concierge gym parking pool garage tennis court

Amavida-A Love of Life. The Tortuga, a gorgeous 2 bed/2bath large Independent Living cottage boasts a gourmet kitchen, 1 car garage, and comes standard with a golf cart! As part of this ACTIVE ADULT, carefree living community you will experience a luxury catered lifestyle, with everything you can think of at your fingertips. Spend the afternoon with friendly matches of tennis and pickleball, challenge a friend at bocce or sharpen your short game on a challenging Par 3 practice golf range. Fitness classes and trainers available at the state of the art gym facility. As the sun heats up, cool off in 3 gorgeous pools, then enjoy a fantastic meal at any of the 5 restaurants on campus. Located in beautiful Ft Myers, FL right next to 249 acres of beautiful nature trails, boardwalks, lakes, and gardens, canoe, kayak, fish, or birdwatch. Live in confidence and ease with a concierge arranging transportation, making dinner reservations, and more. 24 hour security patrol keeps the neighborhood and community safe. Amavida adapts to its residents as they progress through their stages of life and provides levels 1-4 assisted living and memory care. Don't just leave a legacy, live a legacy!