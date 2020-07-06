All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 29 2019 at 7:55 AM

7663 Arble Drive

7663 Arble Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7663 Arble Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlingwood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1182885

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. This adorable townhome has recent renovations. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee. Professional photos coming soon.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7663 Arble Drive have any available units?
7663 Arble Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7663 Arble Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7663 Arble Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7663 Arble Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7663 Arble Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7663 Arble Drive offer parking?
No, 7663 Arble Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7663 Arble Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7663 Arble Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7663 Arble Drive have a pool?
No, 7663 Arble Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7663 Arble Drive have accessible units?
No, 7663 Arble Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7663 Arble Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7663 Arble Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7663 Arble Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7663 Arble Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

