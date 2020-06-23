All apartments in Jacksonville
764 MAMIE RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

764 MAMIE RD

764 Mamie Road · No Longer Available
Location

764 Mamie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 764 MAMIE RD have any available units?
764 MAMIE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 764 MAMIE RD have?
Some of 764 MAMIE RD's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 764 MAMIE RD currently offering any rent specials?
764 MAMIE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 764 MAMIE RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 764 MAMIE RD is pet friendly.
Does 764 MAMIE RD offer parking?
Yes, 764 MAMIE RD offers parking.
Does 764 MAMIE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 764 MAMIE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 764 MAMIE RD have a pool?
No, 764 MAMIE RD does not have a pool.
Does 764 MAMIE RD have accessible units?
No, 764 MAMIE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 764 MAMIE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 764 MAMIE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
