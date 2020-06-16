All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7556 La Fontaine Dr Apt A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7556 La Fontaine Dr Apt A
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

7556 La Fontaine Dr Apt A

7556 La Fontaine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Duclay
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7556 La Fontaine Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Orange Park North is nestled in a beautiful Westside area of Jacksonville. Minutes away from I-295, which means just a short drive to many other amazing sites in Jacksonville. Walking distance to grocery stores, shopping plaza, and restaurants. Experience your new home in our spacious three bedroom two and a two bath floor plans. You will adore our beautifully equipped kitchens, spacious closets, new tile floors, and convenience with a full-size washer and dryer hookups. So welcome home! Contact us to learn more

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4944025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7556 La Fontaine Dr Apt A have any available units?
7556 La Fontaine Dr Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7556 La Fontaine Dr Apt A have?
Some of 7556 La Fontaine Dr Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7556 La Fontaine Dr Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
7556 La Fontaine Dr Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7556 La Fontaine Dr Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 7556 La Fontaine Dr Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7556 La Fontaine Dr Apt A offer parking?
No, 7556 La Fontaine Dr Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 7556 La Fontaine Dr Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7556 La Fontaine Dr Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7556 La Fontaine Dr Apt A have a pool?
No, 7556 La Fontaine Dr Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 7556 La Fontaine Dr Apt A have accessible units?
No, 7556 La Fontaine Dr Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 7556 La Fontaine Dr Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7556 La Fontaine Dr Apt A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia