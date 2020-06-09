All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7528 Scarlet Ibis Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

7528 Scarlet Ibis Lane

7528 Scarlet Ibis Lane · (904) 281-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7528 Scarlet Ibis Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7528 Scarlet Ibis Lane · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1562 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
guest parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Brightwater - Laminate wood floors! This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1 car attached garage townhome located in the Brightwater community. This unit offers granite countertops, upgraded dark maple cabinetry, laminate floors in the living areas, and a screened lanai! Just minutes from the St. Johns Town Center and located near major arterials! No street parking per HOA. *Guests MUST park in Visitor Parking only. Definitely do not park more than one vehicle in the driveway AND no street parking or fines will be issued.

(RLNE4716684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7528 Scarlet Ibis Lane have any available units?
7528 Scarlet Ibis Lane has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7528 Scarlet Ibis Lane have?
Some of 7528 Scarlet Ibis Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7528 Scarlet Ibis Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7528 Scarlet Ibis Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7528 Scarlet Ibis Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7528 Scarlet Ibis Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7528 Scarlet Ibis Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7528 Scarlet Ibis Lane does offer parking.
Does 7528 Scarlet Ibis Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7528 Scarlet Ibis Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7528 Scarlet Ibis Lane have a pool?
No, 7528 Scarlet Ibis Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7528 Scarlet Ibis Lane have accessible units?
No, 7528 Scarlet Ibis Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7528 Scarlet Ibis Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7528 Scarlet Ibis Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
