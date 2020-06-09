7528 Scarlet Ibis Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated guest parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Brightwater - Laminate wood floors! This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1 car attached garage townhome located in the Brightwater community. This unit offers granite countertops, upgraded dark maple cabinetry, laminate floors in the living areas, and a screened lanai! Just minutes from the St. Johns Town Center and located near major arterials! No street parking per HOA. *Guests MUST park in Visitor Parking only. Definitely do not park more than one vehicle in the driveway AND no street parking or fines will be issued.



(RLNE4716684)