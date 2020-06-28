7465 Greenway Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4/2 on Westside - This 4/2 home features a 1 car garage, nice hardwood floors thru out, nice fenced back yard, large living room, large bedrooms and a big eat in kitchen w/ center island. All appliances, granite countertops and backsplash, central a/c and w/d conn.



DIRECTIONS: S on 17, R on Avent Dr, L on Greenway



Reservation Fee equal to Security Deposit amount is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $75 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



(RLNE5110808)