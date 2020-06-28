All apartments in Jacksonville
7465 Greenway Dr

7465 Greenway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7465 Greenway Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
4/2 on Westside - This 4/2 home features a 1 car garage, nice hardwood floors thru out, nice fenced back yard, large living room, large bedrooms and a big eat in kitchen w/ center island. All appliances, granite countertops and backsplash, central a/c and w/d conn.

DIRECTIONS: S on 17, R on Avent Dr, L on Greenway

Reservation Fee equal to Security Deposit amount is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $75 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5110808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7465 Greenway Dr have any available units?
7465 Greenway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7465 Greenway Dr have?
Some of 7465 Greenway Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7465 Greenway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7465 Greenway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7465 Greenway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7465 Greenway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7465 Greenway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7465 Greenway Dr offers parking.
Does 7465 Greenway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7465 Greenway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7465 Greenway Dr have a pool?
No, 7465 Greenway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7465 Greenway Dr have accessible units?
No, 7465 Greenway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7465 Greenway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7465 Greenway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
