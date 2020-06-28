All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

7449 Mishkie Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
READY NOW! Adorable Cul De Sac Home in the centrally located neighborhood of Westland Oaks.Spacious front room perfect for a formal dining and living area, or home office set up! Additional FLEX SPACE with private door- home office or kids play area potential. UPDATED kitchen featuring a food prep island and breakfast area overlooks the family room. Wired for surround sound too! TONS of Counter and Cabinet Space. All Bedrooms are on one side of home . Spacious Master with two sinks, stand up shower. Private FENCED backyard over looking pond and private preserve. House is wired for alarm ( Tenant Responsible for service) Close to Shops, Dining, Major Highways, and NAS JAX! Schedule your tour today! Dogs are welcome, sorry, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7449 MISHKIE DR have any available units?
7449 MISHKIE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7449 MISHKIE DR have?
Some of 7449 MISHKIE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7449 MISHKIE DR currently offering any rent specials?
7449 MISHKIE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7449 MISHKIE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 7449 MISHKIE DR is pet friendly.
Does 7449 MISHKIE DR offer parking?
No, 7449 MISHKIE DR does not offer parking.
Does 7449 MISHKIE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7449 MISHKIE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7449 MISHKIE DR have a pool?
No, 7449 MISHKIE DR does not have a pool.
Does 7449 MISHKIE DR have accessible units?
No, 7449 MISHKIE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7449 MISHKIE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7449 MISHKIE DR has units with dishwashers.
