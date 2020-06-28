7449 MISHKIE DR

Amenities

READY NOW! Adorable Cul De Sac Home in the centrally located neighborhood of Westland Oaks.Spacious front room perfect for a formal dining and living area, or home office set up! Additional FLEX SPACE with private door- home office or kids play area potential. UPDATED kitchen featuring a food prep island and breakfast area overlooks the family room. Wired for surround sound too! TONS of Counter and Cabinet Space. All Bedrooms are on one side of home . Spacious Master with two sinks, stand up shower. Private FENCED backyard over looking pond and private preserve. House is wired for alarm ( Tenant Responsible for service) Close to Shops, Dining, Major Highways, and NAS JAX! Schedule your tour today! Dogs are welcome, sorry, no cats.