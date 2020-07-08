7443 Red Crane Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking

Spacious townhome in Brightwater is ready for new start in 2020. With brand new vinyl plank flooring and carpet throughout the entire home, this is as clean as it gets. Fresh paint and updated fixtures means this won't last long. This property is located off of Gate Parkway, making your daily commute very simple to any part of Jacksonville. This is an end unit and directly across from guest parking. Tenants will have access to the community pool.



One small pet is allowed with a $400 non-refundable pet fee. Multiple pets may be allowed on a case by case basis. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least three and a half times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. No evictions and no felonies is a requirement. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com.



This property is a self showing property please follow instructions given. Please make sure the property is secure and the key is back inside the lockbox when you leave. Avoid scammers, do not send money or bitcoin to anyone you haven't met in person. This property is monitored by camera, if you see anything please report to Matt Miller @ 904-786-3456. Applications can be found at www.904rents.com