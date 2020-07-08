All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:24 AM

7443 Red Crane Lane

7443 Red Crane Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7443 Red Crane Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Spacious townhome in Brightwater is ready for new start in 2020. With brand new vinyl plank flooring and carpet throughout the entire home, this is as clean as it gets. Fresh paint and updated fixtures means this won't last long. This property is located off of Gate Parkway, making your daily commute very simple to any part of Jacksonville. This is an end unit and directly across from guest parking. Tenants will have access to the community pool.

One small pet is allowed with a $400 non-refundable pet fee. Multiple pets may be allowed on a case by case basis. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least three and a half times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. No evictions and no felonies is a requirement. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com.

This property is a self showing property please follow instructions given. Please make sure the property is secure and the key is back inside the lockbox when you leave. Avoid scammers, do not send money or bitcoin to anyone you haven't met in person. This property is monitored by camera, if you see anything please report to Matt Miller @ 904-786-3456. Applications can be found at www.904rents.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

