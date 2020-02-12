All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7420 Sharbeth Drive South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7420 Sharbeth Drive South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7420 Sharbeth Drive South

7420 Sharbeth Drive South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Cedar Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7420 Sharbeth Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home comes with 1230 SqFt of living space!! Don't miss out on this home!

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7420 Sharbeth Drive South have any available units?
7420 Sharbeth Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7420 Sharbeth Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
7420 Sharbeth Drive South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7420 Sharbeth Drive South pet-friendly?
No, 7420 Sharbeth Drive South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7420 Sharbeth Drive South offer parking?
No, 7420 Sharbeth Drive South does not offer parking.
Does 7420 Sharbeth Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7420 Sharbeth Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7420 Sharbeth Drive South have a pool?
No, 7420 Sharbeth Drive South does not have a pool.
Does 7420 Sharbeth Drive South have accessible units?
No, 7420 Sharbeth Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 7420 Sharbeth Drive South have units with dishwashers?
No, 7420 Sharbeth Drive South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7420 Sharbeth Drive South have units with air conditioning?
No, 7420 Sharbeth Drive South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia