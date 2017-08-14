7401 PALM HILLS DR

Amenities

Available NOW 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Townhouse Great location Just across from NAS JAX. 1 car garage with remote,washer and dryer connections and 1/2 Bath on 1st floor. All bedrooms upstairs with a common area and split bedrooms. Has alarm system that can be activated. Living/dining combo. Dishwasher and smooth top stove with built in microwave. Walkin closet in MBR.Lawn maintenance done by HOAPlease call, text email address or email for an applicationbefore scheduling appointment. Thanks.