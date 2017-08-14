All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019

7401 PALM HILLS DR

7401 Palm Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7401 Palm Hills Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
alarm system
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
garage
Available NOW 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Townhouse Great location Just across from NAS JAX. 1 car garage with remote,washer and dryer connections and 1/2 Bath on 1st floor. All bedrooms upstairs with a common area and split bedrooms. Has alarm system that can be activated. Living/dining combo. Dishwasher and smooth top stove with built in microwave. Walkin closet in MBR.Lawn maintenance done by HOAPlease call, text email address or email for an applicationbefore scheduling appointment. Thanks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7401 PALM HILLS DR have any available units?
7401 PALM HILLS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7401 PALM HILLS DR have?
Some of 7401 PALM HILLS DR's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7401 PALM HILLS DR currently offering any rent specials?
7401 PALM HILLS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7401 PALM HILLS DR pet-friendly?
No, 7401 PALM HILLS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7401 PALM HILLS DR offer parking?
Yes, 7401 PALM HILLS DR offers parking.
Does 7401 PALM HILLS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7401 PALM HILLS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7401 PALM HILLS DR have a pool?
No, 7401 PALM HILLS DR does not have a pool.
Does 7401 PALM HILLS DR have accessible units?
No, 7401 PALM HILLS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7401 PALM HILLS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7401 PALM HILLS DR has units with dishwashers.
