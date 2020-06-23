7394 Steventon Way

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Newly Built Community, Westland Oaks - This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom house feels brand new! Located in Westland Oaks community conveniently located between I295 and Blanding Blvd.

This floor plan is open-concept, with high ceilings, carpet throughout the living room and bedrooms, and tile in the entryway, kitchen, and bathrooms. The master suite features tray ceilings with a master bathroom boasting a garden tub, walk-in shower, and two separate vanities, and huge walk-in closet. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, separate dining area, and breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining! Laundry room with newer Whirlpool washer and dryer INCLUDED. Back patio off of the kitchen, complete with a grill! Wired for security and service can be activated at the tenant's expense. Call or text Kylie: 904-710-8955



Pet-friendly with owner approval for a non-refundable pet fee.



Qualifications:

Application fee of $55 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a combined monthly gross income of 3x the monthly rent. First month's rent and security deposit due prior to move-in.



