Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7394 Steventon Way

7394 Steventon Way · No Longer Available
Location

7394 Steventon Way, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Newly Built Community, Westland Oaks - This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom house feels brand new! Located in Westland Oaks community conveniently located between I295 and Blanding Blvd.
This floor plan is open-concept, with high ceilings, carpet throughout the living room and bedrooms, and tile in the entryway, kitchen, and bathrooms. The master suite features tray ceilings with a master bathroom boasting a garden tub, walk-in shower, and two separate vanities, and huge walk-in closet. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, separate dining area, and breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining! Laundry room with newer Whirlpool washer and dryer INCLUDED. Back patio off of the kitchen, complete with a grill! Wired for security and service can be activated at the tenant's expense. Call or text Kylie: 904-710-8955

Pet-friendly with owner approval for a non-refundable pet fee.

Call, text or email TODAY:

Kylie Hitchens
Licensed Sales Associate
Cell: (904) 710-8955

Qualifications:
Application fee of $55 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a combined monthly gross income of 3x the monthly rent. First month's rent and security deposit due prior to move-in.

Centerbeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Office: (904) 701-3276
www.Centerbeamrealestate.com

(RLNE2774136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7394 Steventon Way have any available units?
7394 Steventon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7394 Steventon Way have?
Some of 7394 Steventon Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7394 Steventon Way currently offering any rent specials?
7394 Steventon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7394 Steventon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7394 Steventon Way is pet friendly.
Does 7394 Steventon Way offer parking?
No, 7394 Steventon Way does not offer parking.
Does 7394 Steventon Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7394 Steventon Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7394 Steventon Way have a pool?
Yes, 7394 Steventon Way has a pool.
Does 7394 Steventon Way have accessible units?
No, 7394 Steventon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7394 Steventon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7394 Steventon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
