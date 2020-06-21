738-740 Jessie Street

Amenities

Completely renovated 2-Unit Duplex!! Everything is NEW!! New plumbing, new AC, new electrical, new floors, newer appliances, new, new, new!!. Each unit rents for $1,100 per month. Upstairs has beautiful balcony, each unit has WASHER AND DRYER!! Large front porch for downstairs unit! Located 1 mile from TIAA Bank stadium. Listen to the Jaguars game from your home!! $1,100 security deposit, $50 application, 1-year lease, NO PETS.

No Pets Allowed



