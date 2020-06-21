All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

738-740 Jessie Street

738 Jessie St · (904) 629-2098
Location

738 Jessie St, Jacksonville, FL 32206
East Jacksonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2376 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Duplex -1 Mile from TIAA Stadium - Property Id: 292556

Completely renovated 2-Unit Duplex!! Everything is NEW!! New plumbing, new AC, new electrical, new floors, newer appliances, new, new, new!!. Each unit rents for $1,100 per month. Upstairs has beautiful balcony, each unit has WASHER AND DRYER!! Large front porch for downstairs unit! Located 1 mile from TIAA Bank stadium. Listen to the Jaguars game from your home!! $1,100 security deposit, $50 application, 1-year lease, NO PETS.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292556
Property Id 292556

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5826766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738-740 Jessie Street have any available units?
738-740 Jessie Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 738-740 Jessie Street have?
Some of 738-740 Jessie Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738-740 Jessie Street currently offering any rent specials?
738-740 Jessie Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738-740 Jessie Street pet-friendly?
No, 738-740 Jessie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 738-740 Jessie Street offer parking?
No, 738-740 Jessie Street does not offer parking.
Does 738-740 Jessie Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738-740 Jessie Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738-740 Jessie Street have a pool?
No, 738-740 Jessie Street does not have a pool.
Does 738-740 Jessie Street have accessible units?
No, 738-740 Jessie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 738-740 Jessie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 738-740 Jessie Street does not have units with dishwashers.
